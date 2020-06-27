Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $29.25 Million Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $29,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $706.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $641.62. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

