Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $30.60 Million Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35,259.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $30,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 172,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,048,852. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.