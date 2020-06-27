Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.51 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,011,722 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of ONEOK worth $33,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ONEOK by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE OKE opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.