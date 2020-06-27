Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $36.52 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,283,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $36,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

