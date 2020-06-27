Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $21.64 Million in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,214,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,639,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PPD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.28. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PPD’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

