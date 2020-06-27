Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 645.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.73, for a total value of $4,329,761.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.91, for a total value of $2,369,959.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,182 shares of company stock worth $31,409,008. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $324.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $331.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.17.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

