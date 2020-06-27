Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DTE Energy worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $104.12 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

