Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136,930 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Starwood Property Trust worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,422,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after buying an additional 242,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,887,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

