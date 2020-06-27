Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Air Lease worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

