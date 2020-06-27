Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.22% of US Ecology worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. US Ecology Inc has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

