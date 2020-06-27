Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 60,264 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,264 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Qorvo worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.05.

Qorvo stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $153,423.84. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,970. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

