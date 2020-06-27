Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of NetApp worth $24,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

