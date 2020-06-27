Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5,797.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 326,587 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sony by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Sony by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

SNE stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNE. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

