Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320,266 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Owens Corning worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Owens Corning stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.