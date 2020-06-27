Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Healthequity worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthequity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,278,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Healthequity by 948.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 40,143 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Healthequity by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.86 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.67, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Healthequity from $88.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

