Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Black Hills worth $22,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $53.03 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

