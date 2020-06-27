Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 14,476 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,476 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Vocera Communications worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.39.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

