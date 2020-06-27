Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 25,490 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of SVB Financial Group worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.59.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

