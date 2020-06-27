Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 29,365 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of RBC Bearings worth $36,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $30,023,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,685 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,846,000 after acquiring an additional 102,170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock worth $2,931,275 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

