Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 743,805 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,307,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 743,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $28,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,617,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.