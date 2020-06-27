Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 771,401 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,903,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771,401 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $231,072,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $56,873,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $48,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of WY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

