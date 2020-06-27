Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 99,999 Shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,379,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.91% of Covetrus worth $35,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

