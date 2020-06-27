Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,751,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,665,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

FOLD stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $88,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,254,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

