Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.56% of Bausch Health Companies worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after buying an additional 9,547,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,491,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,769,000 after buying an additional 7,429,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,441,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after buying an additional 3,020,889 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE BHC opened at $18.99 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

