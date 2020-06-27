Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Shares of PYPL opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $175.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

