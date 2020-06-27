Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.44% of Trupanion worth $31,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $302,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $60,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $41.79 on Friday. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.