Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Euronet Worldwide worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

