CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

CME Group stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

