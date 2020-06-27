CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,692,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,782,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.00% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXM opened at $6.69 on Friday. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $635.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CNX Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In related news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

