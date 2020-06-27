Cognex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,883 call options on the company. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 323 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Cognex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

