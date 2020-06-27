Colliers International Group Inc (CIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$846.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$886.41 million.

In related news, Director Peter F. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$123,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$536,250.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

