Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

