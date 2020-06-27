Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Myomo Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Colliers Secur. boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Myomo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.32). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.54) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.86) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Myomo comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.83% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

