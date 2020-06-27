Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,413,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,345,000 after buying an additional 458,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,226,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after buying an additional 570,985 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,653,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,455,000 after buying an additional 198,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,183,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 410,283 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

