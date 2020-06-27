Colony Group LLC Acquires 2,656 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $518,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $5,434,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 220.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

CF Industries stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

