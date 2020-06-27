Colony Group LLC Acquires New Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after purchasing an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,101,773. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM opened at $103.01 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

