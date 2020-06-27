Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,885 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE CS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

