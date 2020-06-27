Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,820 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,685,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,896,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,239,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

