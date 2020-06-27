Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 884 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $406.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.43 and its 200 day moving average is $366.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.