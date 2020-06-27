Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

