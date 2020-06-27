Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,885 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after purchasing an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

