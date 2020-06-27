Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,956 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after buying an additional 66,115 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

