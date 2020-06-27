Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 765 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 180.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 975.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $361.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $371.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

