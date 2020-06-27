Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $12,537,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 51.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 19,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

