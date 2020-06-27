Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

