Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,191 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

