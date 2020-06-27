Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.