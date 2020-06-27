Colony Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.