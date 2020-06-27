Colony Group LLC Has $215,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

