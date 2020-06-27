Colony Group LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Shares of IR stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

